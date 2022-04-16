Wimbledon boss Mark Bowen could freshen up attack as bid for survival continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Wimbledon boss Mark Bowen could freshen up attack as bid for survival continues

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 7.25pm
AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Bowen knows his side have it all to do if they are to stay up (Steven Paston/PA)
AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Bowen knows his side have it all to do if they are to stay up (Steven Paston/PA)

AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Bowen could freshen up his attack in a bid to keep their Sky Bet League One survival hopes alive against play-off contenders Wycombe.

A 3-1 defeat at relegated Crewe on Good Friday has left the Dons four points off safety with three games to play.

With 19-year-old forward Zach Robinson expected to miss the remainder of the campaign with a hamstring injury, on-loan Birmingham frontman Sam Cosgrove came into the side and scored the opening goal.

Derick Osei Yaw and Egli Kaja, both utilised from the bench against Crewe, are other options, but Aaron Cosgrave (facial injury) remains sidelined along with Aaron Pressley (hamstring), midfielder Luke McCormick (ankle) and defender Cheye Alexander (groin).

Wycombe sit fifth after their 2-0 win over top-six rivals Plymouth, where forward Brandon Hanlan replaced Anis Mehmeti (foot).

With midfielder Jack Young also in a protective boot, Wycombe recalled Olly Pendlebury from a loan spell at Vanarama National League side Woking and he should be involved in the squad once again.

Lewis Wing continues his three-match suspension following a red card in the draw at Gillingham, so Dominic Gape could again be drafted into the side.

Veteran David Wheeler is another option for Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth, but Curtis Thompson (knee) is a longer-term absentee.

