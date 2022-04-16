Cambridge’s Mark Bonner backs Wigan to go up despite his side halting their run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner believes Wigan will still get promoted from Sky Bet League One despite masterminding a 2-1 victory at the DW Stadium.

The U’s were two goals up by the halfway mark through Harvey Knibbs and Sam Smith.

Tom Naylor pulled a goal back for Leam Richardson’s side with 13 minutes to go and, although Will Keane almost equalised in stoppage time, the leaders suffered their first defeat in 10 league games.

Bonner said: “If I’m being picky, we should have been even further ahead at half-time, we should have been three goals up.

“We should also have gone 3-1 up before our goalkeeper had to make a great save at the end, and we could have done better with a few counter-attacking opportunities.

“We allowed ourselves to get too deep in the second half, but it’s difficult not to in those circumstances, against the top teams.

“We knew we’d have to be really good to win the game, and we certainly were, so I’m really thrilled.”

When asked whether the result had damaged Wigan’s promotion hopes, Bonner reiterated his pre-match belief they would win the title.

“I do think they will win it, yes,” he said. “They’re such a powerful team, with so much depth, and so much attacking talent, and so much experience.

“It’s such a big achievement for us to have broken their record. But I don’t see it all unravelling, they still have enough in their squad to get over the line.

“They’ll still have a game in hand over MK (Dons) after this weekend, and I wish them well.

“I think Leam’s done a brilliant job, and the way they play, and the way they conduct themselves – and conducted themselves today – is very good.

“This club should not be in this league.”

Opposite number Richardson refused to blame tiredness or nerves for Wigan’s performance.

“No I don’t think so, the players have played in some very big games throughout the season, and in previous seasons,” he said.

“Credit to Cambridge, they came here and I thought they were very productive, especially in the first half.

“As good as they were offensively in the first half, I thought they were good defensively in the second half.

“It was probably a game of two halves, only they were able to take two of their chances, and we only managed to take one of ours.

“It’s important we come to terms with the result quite quickly, because we’ve got four more games to come over the next fortnight.”

Richardson reverted to a back four for the game, despite employing three centre-backs in recent weeks.

He switched back at half-time, but denied it was an acknowledgement the wrong side had started.

“No not really, we were just trying to get more bodies into forward positions, more goals on the pitch, more intensity out there,” he added.

“It’s probably the first whack we’ve received round the head for a long time, and I thought the lads reacted really well.

“In the second half, I thought we were well worthy of something, but it wasn’t to be.”