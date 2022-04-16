Darren Moore delighted as fast start earns Sheffield Wednesday win over MK Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Darren Moore delighted as fast start earns Sheffield Wednesday win over MK Dons

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 11.01pm
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore was delighted with his side’s fast start against MK Dons (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore was delighted to see his team’s fast start lead to a vital 3-2 victory over MK Dons that put them back into the League One play-off places.

The Owls held on after going 3-0 up after half an hour at Stadium MK to move up to fifth in the table and prevent the Dons moving back into the automatic promotion places by ending their 15-match unbeaten run.

Moore said: “We needed to start quickly here and we didn’t really want them to settle into their rhythm, so to be 3-0 up after 30 minutes was excellent.

“It was great to see two of our goals come from set-plays and, obviously, the third one was a great goal executed by Baz [Barry Bannan].

“I thought the game in general was a great game of football and a wonderful advert for both teams who were at it from the word go, really.

“It had a bit of everything, the game did, today, and I’m just pleased we’ve come out with the three points.

“I thought we played through them with some real quality and then in the second half, we had to give them not much room to operate in, and anything they had to do, they had to force it.”

Wednesday led 2-0 after 20 minutes when Saido Berahino’s shot went through MK Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming’s grasp before Lee Gregory forced in Bannan’s corner.

Bannan then added a third for the Owls in sensational fashion by lobbing Cumming from 35 yards after Dean Lewington had headed the ball into his path.

The Dons pulled one back before half-time through Troy Parrott’s dinked finish, but could not force a second until five minutes into stoppage time when Scott Twine fired in a terrific free-kick.

MK Dons boss Liam Manning bemoaned his side’s poor start.

He said: “The first 20 minutes were a little unlike us.

“We’ve been so hard to beat, and I’ve said to the guys afterwards so much of our work is based on having a good structure, being able to be in good positions, [pick up] second balls and playing disciplined in our mid and back third.

“It shows, when you play against good, experienced players, if you get the margins wrong, you end up like we did – 3-0 down – and then you’re chasing the game.

“What we saw second half was spirit, character, never-say-die, which sums the lads up because we know they’ll fight right to the end.

“I’m not going to stand here and criticise anybody – they’ve been unbelievable, they’ve been terrific.

“You’re going to have moments like we had tonight and the bit I chirp on about all the time is around keeping emotionally stable and not getting too frustrated.”

