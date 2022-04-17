Liam O’Neil in line for Cambridge start against Charlton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Liam O’Neil in line for Cambridge start against Charlton

By Press Association
April 17 2022, 9.19am
Cambridge midfielder Liam O’Neil has recovered from a calf strain (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Cambridge midfielder Liam O’Neil has recovered from a calf strain (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Cambridge midfielder Liam O’Neil could return to the starting line-up for the home game against Charlton.

O’Neil has recovered from a four-game injury lay-off due to a calf injury and was a second-half substitute in Saturday’s surprise 2-1 win at leaders Wigan.

Boss Mark Bonner made three changes at the weekend and George Williams, Adam May and Jubril Okedina will be hoping to retain their starting places.

Defender Sam Sherring (groin) is not expected to feature as the U’s aim to continue their strong finish to the season by making it five wins from six matches.

Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson could be tempted to make changes following his side’s home defeat to Morecambe on Friday.

Chuks Aneke marked his first appearance in over two months due to a calf injury by scoring after stepping off the bench against Morecambe and is hoping to start.

Fellow striker Conor Washington is also pushing for a recall. He played for the final 30 minutes on Friday as his recovery from a muscle strain is being carefully managed.

Defender Ryan Inniss serves the final game of a three-match ban and centre-back Sam Lavelle’s shoulder injury will be assessed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier