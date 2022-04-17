Fulham at full strength as Marco Silva prepares promotion push against Preston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fulham at full strength as Marco Silva prepares promotion push against Preston

By Press Association
April 17 2022, 11.11am
Fulham manager Marco Silva is expected to have a full-strength squad available for Preston’s visit (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Fulham boss Marco Silva is expected to choose from a full-strength squad as his side bid to secure promotion to the Premier League with a home win against Preston.

Midfielder Tom Cairney returned from a two-game injury absence in Friday night’s Sky Bet Championship defeat at Derby, which put Fulham’s celebrations on hold.

Silva reported no new injuries after the match and must decide whether to make changes after making three for the trip to Pride Park.

Skipper Cairney, Joe Bryan and Bobby Decordova-Reid were back in the starting line-up in place of Antonee Robinson, Nathaniel Chalobah and Neeskens Kebano, who are among those pushing for recalls.

Preston captain Alan Browne is an injury doubt after being forced off during the first half of Friday’s home draw with Millwall.

Northern Ireland international Ali McCann replaced Browne and could start if the latter fails to make it.

Striker Ched Evans is pushing for a start. He stepped off the bench against Millwall after missing two games due to a foot injury.

Forward Emil Riis (hamstring) will be assessed, while Ryan Ledson (knee) and Tom Barkhuizen (calf) remain long-term absentees.

