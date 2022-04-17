Morgan Feeney a doubt for Carlisle against Mansfield after heart palpitations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Morgan Feeney a doubt for Carlisle against Mansfield after heart palpitations

By Press Association
April 17 2022, 12.31pm
Morgan Feeney is a doubt for Carlisle because of heart issues (Leila Coker/PA)
Morgan Feeney is a doubt for Carlisle because of heart issues (Leila Coker/PA)

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson could be without defender Morgan Feeney for the Sky Bet League Two game against Mansfield after he suffered heart palpitations in the 1-0 defeat at Walsall on Good Friday.

The centre-back has undergone tests, with Simpson keeping his options open until the Easter Monday fixture.

Defender Corey Whelan and keeper Magnus Norman were missing from the squad for the Walsall game because of illness.

Simpson will check on both ahead of the Mansfield game, with Norman having suffered food poisoning and Whelan feeling unwell – although he returned a negative test for Covid-19.

Mansfield full-back Stephen McLaughlin has an outside chance of being fit as Nigel Clough’s side look to bounce back from the 3-2 home loss to play-off rivals Sutton.

Clough will check on McLaughlin along with the fitness of Kellan Gordon (knee) and Rhys Oates (thigh).

Defender Gordon is expected to sit out the game, but Oates was due to return to training and might make the squad.

Definitely out is captain Ollie Clarke, who is continuing his rehabilitation following a groin injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier