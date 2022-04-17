Shaun Maloney insists he knows exactly what is needed to make Hibs improvements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Shaun Maloney insists he knows exactly what is needed to make Hibs improvements

By Press Association
April 17 2022, 2.21pm
Shaun Maloney has had plenty to ponder (Steve Welsh/PA)
Shaun Maloney has had plenty to ponder (Steve Welsh/PA)

Shaun Maloney claims he knows precisely what is needed to make Hibernian a “lot, lot better” after two consecutive defeats by Hearts ruined their season’s ambitions.

Maloney was far more satisfied with his side’s Hampden display than their performance at Tynecastle seven days earlier, but the outcome was similar.

After a 3-1 Edinburgh derby defeat consigned them to the bottom six, 10-man Hibs lost 2-1 in the Scottish Cup semi-finals to end any hopes of a European place and a third consecutive cup final.

Hibs showed fight after going behind to excellent strikes from Ellis Simms and Stephen Kingsley by immediately hitting back through Chris Cadden and then pushing Hearts all the way, even after Joe Newell’s second yellow card in the 65th minute.

Only a magnificent stop from Craig Gordon to keep out a Ryan Porteous header, which the goalkeeper pushed on to the post, prevented Hibs from forcing extra time, but the defeat spelled the end of an underwhelming first chapter in Maloney’s management career.

Maloney has been without a full team of players to injury, illness and suspension at times, but supporters expected far more after he opened his Hibs career with two consecutive wins over Aberdeen and Dundee United.

Hibs have only recorded one league victory in 2022 and went into the split 19 points behind Hearts.

Maloney said: “I know exactly where the team are, where the squad are. I know exactly what we need to compete with Hearts

“What you saw on Saturday was, in my opinion, a more dominant performance. What Hearts have, and you have got to give them credit, is a very strong squad, they have a lot of experience at this level and at higher levels. Unfortunately you saw Craig produce an amazing save. That’s what happens with players at that level.

“We have got a bit to go, and that’s my job. But literally since February 1, that’s been on my mind.

“I know exactly what we need to get to a point where we can consistently out-perform teams above us. That’s going to be vital over the next few weeks.

“Come the start of the season, we have to remember how we feel now and make sure that it doesn’t happen again next season.

“It hurts a lot, and last week. I think the last three or four months there have been signs of progress. There have been moments where it feels like that progress has stalled.

“This doesn’t feel like that at all. This was by far the best performance I have had.

“I have known for quite a while the areas where we need to be better to give us an opportunity to fight for top six, top four, Europe. I have known that from very early on.

“I have worked extremely hard with the players we have, young players, but we all have to make sure that come the summer, come pre-season, we are a lot stronger in certain areas, so that when we have performances like this, we take advantage.

“The money we have, we have to spend it wisely this summer, and we have to be a lot, lot different at the start of next season.”

Hibs now face five low-key league games, unless they repeat the mistakes of 2014 and get dragged into a relegation play-off battle.

Maloney said: “I understand it’s a difficult situation in terms of not making the top six, but we have to bring a performance level and intensity that we got at Hampden to every single game. That has to be the culture that we set.

“Part of the problem this season has been that not every performance level and desire and intensity has been at this level.

“No matter what opponent we play in the next five games, next season,  we have to  bring the same level of performance.

“And if we do, and we add the right level of player, then we will be a lot stronger next season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier