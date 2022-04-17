He looked distraught – Burnley thoughts with Ashley Westwood after horror injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
He looked distraught – Burnley thoughts with Ashley Westwood after horror injury

By Press Association
April 17 2022, 6.09pm Updated: April 17 2022, 7.43pm
Burnley’s Ashley Westwood leaves the pitch on a stretcher (Adam Davy/PA)
Burnley's Ashley Westwood leaves the pitch on a stretcher (Adam Davy/PA)

Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood faces a long spell out after suffering a horror injury that left some West Ham players close to tears.

The 32-year-old suffered a suspected dislocated and fractured ankle in the 1-1 draw at the London Stadium after an innocuous challenge with Hammers forward Nikola Vlasic.

Declan Rice quickly alerted medics, while Vlasic and Aaron Cresswell looked distraught as they realised the severity of the injury.

Ashley Westwood receives treatment on the pitch
Ashley Westwood receives treatment on the pitch (Adam Davy/PA)

Westwood was given oxygen during nine minutes of treatment on the pitch before being placed in an ambulance and taken to hospital.

Clarets interim boss Mike Jackson said: “He’s gone to hospital and we’re waiting for an update. We’re hoping he’s OK, our thoughts are with him.

“You could see it wasn’t good from the reaction of the players. He looked distraught, but fingers crossed, we hope it’s OK.

“When you see Declan Rice come over and say it’s not good, you know it’s not. The lad himself put his hand up, and he doesn’t usually go down.

“It could be the end of his season, but there is a squad here ready to play. Josh Brownhill came in and has done really well. They reacted well from that, they are a good group.”

Burnley tweeted on Sunday evening that Westwood was “doing well and with the club doctor and will be assessed by a specialist in the coming days”.

The shocking injury marred a battling display from the Clarets, who took the lead through a Wout Weghorst header moments after Westwood had gone off.

But Maxwel Cornet missed a penalty to double the lead in first-half stoppage time and instead they were pegged back by Tomas Soucek’s bundled finish in the 74th minute.

In fact, Burnley were hanging on at the end, with goalkeeper Nick Pope twice denying Michail Antonio and pulling off a stunning save to keep out Issa Diop’s header.

Jackson, the club’s Under-23 coach, said he was still in the dark about Burnley’s search for a new manager following the shock departure of Sean Dyche.

“I’ve not looked further forward than today,” he added. “But I’ve seen a lot from this group, I know what they are like. Sometimes you need a bit of a foundation to build on and hopefully that comes from today.

“Everyone has rallied around. We’ll have a recovery day tomorrow and go from there. But my thoughts now are about getting the on bus and going home.

David Moyes
David Moyes was disappointed to see his side drop points (Adam Davy/PA)

“When it’s ready I’m sure the board and the chairman will give the information the supporters want. But the priority is the next game.”

David Moyes was frustrated after West Ham, hot on the heels of their Europa League heroics in Lyon, failed to take full advantage of Saturday’s defeats for Tottenham and Arsenal in the race for a top-four finish.

The Hammers manager said: “It was a great opportunity for us today and we didn’t take it.

“Before the injury we’d got a bit of rhythm and were the better team. But that took us out of it again.

“We gave away a free-kick and then a corner that they scored from. It was not very good from us. Will it be a good point at the end of the season? No.”

