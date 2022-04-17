Fashion Sakala adamant he scored Rangers’ winning goal against Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fashion Sakala adamant he scored Rangers’ winning goal against Celtic

By Press Association
April 17 2022, 6.43pm
Rangers’ Fashion Sakala (centre) has claimed the winning goal against Celtic (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rangers’ Fashion Sakala (centre) has claimed the winning goal against Celtic (Jane Barlow/PA)

Fashion Sakala is adamant that he scored the goal that took Rangers past Celtic and into the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park.

In the 114th minute of an enthralling semi-final at Hampden Park, after Gers substitute Scott Arfield had cancelled out Greg Taylor’s second-half opener, Ibrox defender Calvin Bassey took a Ryan Kent pass down the left and fired the ball across goal.

Ibrox sub Sakala, who came on for Kemar Roofe in the 108th minute, slid in along with Celtic defender Carl Starfelt and it looked like the Hoops player had scored an own goal, with Rangers going on to secure a dramatic win and set up the final meeting with Hearts next month.

Asked if it was his goal, the Zambia international said: “Yes, that is my goal.

“I had the last touch.

“There was a bit of a misunderstanding, I didn’t know what to do, the players were all running in different directions. But after a minute we all came back together.

“It was a brilliant feeling to finally get the victory. We have had disappointing results in the last couple of matches against Celtic.

“I’m just happy and so proud of the team because of what we achieved.

“The most important thing was the victory, it means a lot to us.

“It was beautiful at the end to share the moment with the fans.

“We always try to give something back to them because they are always there for us even in the bad moments.

“We so much wanted to give them the victory.”

After taking 120 minutes to beat Braga in their Europa League quarter-final clash at Ibrox on Thursday night, Sakala described Rangers’ mental strength as “brilliant.”

He said: “We had a game against Braga three days ago and another 120 minutes here.

“We didn’t have any time to rest but we were still going strong.”

