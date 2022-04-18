Joe Hart turns focus to cinch Premiership title bid after Scottish Cup exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Joe Hart turns focus to cinch Premiership title bid after Scottish Cup exit

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 11.37am
Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart looking for league title after cup exit (Steve Welsh/PA)
Joe Hart turned his focus to cinch Premiership glory following Celtic’s Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers .

The Hoops’ dreams of a domestic treble were ended by their Old Firm rivals in a pulsating 120 minutes at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou’s side took the lead in the 64th minute through a deflected strike by left-back Greg Taylor but Gers substitute Scott Arfield levelled with a drive in the 78th minute to take the game to extra- time.

In the 114th minute Celtic defender Carl Starfelt turned a Calvin Bassey cross past Hart to set up a Scottish Cup final meeting for Rangers against Hearts on May 21, but the Hoops keeper is looking to end the league season by bringing the title back to the east end of Glasgow.

The Parkhead side are six points ahead of Rangers at the top of the table with just five game remaining – one of them an Old Firm game at Celtic Park – with Ross County the first challenge in Dingwall next Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to Celtic TV, 34-year-old former England goalkeeper Hart said: “We’re humble in victory and we will be humble in defeat.

“At the end of the day, we have stuff to play for, we’ve got supporters to show up for, we’ve got a club to represent and just because we have lost this game that won’t change.

“It was a tough game. We had chances to put them away, we didn’t take them and ultimately that’s the story of the game.’

“There’s still plenty to play for. We put on a good show but not a great showing to win the game.

“Over the course of the season, we still have stuff to fight for and we are looking forward to that fight.

“We just learn from it, it’s as simple as that, there’s nothing more we can do – we can’t take it back or replay the game.

“We are out of the cup so we can only learn from it and use it as fuel to go on.

“We’ve got an obvious mission between now and the end of the season and we want to complete that.”

