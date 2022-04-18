Ipswich have Cameron Burgess available after ban for visit of leaders Wigan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Ipswich have Cameron Burgess available after ban for visit of leaders Wigan

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 1.35pm
Ipswich will have Cameron Burgess available for the visit of Ipswich (Richard Sellers/PA)

Ipswich have defender Cameron Burgess available again for the visit of Sky Bet League One leaders Wigan on Tuesday.

Burgess was sent off during Town’s 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury and served his one-game ban during Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Rotherham.

Kane Vincent-Young is nearing a first-team return having resumed training last week, but it remains to be seen when he will be fit enough to be included.

George Edmundson, Lee Evans, Kayden Jackson and Kyle Edwards remain on the long-term injury list.

Wigan manager Leam Richardson has no new injury concerns ahead of the trip to Portman Road as the promotion favourites look to get back to winning ways.

The Latics’ nine-game unbeaten league run was brought to an unlikely end by Cambridge on Saturday.

Richardson could choose to make changes following the 2-1 defeat but  remains without three players.

Winger James McClean is ruled out with a knee injury, with Curtis Tilt (hamstring) and Tom Bayliss (groin) also on the sidelines.

