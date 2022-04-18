James Henry out as Oxford take on MK Dons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oxford will be without James Henry for the visit of MK Dons in Sky Bet League One on Tuesday.

The midfielder suffered a fractured nose and gash to his forehead in a clash with Fleetwood captain Tom Clarke on Saturday, required plastic surgery and could miss the remainder of the season.

Sam Baldock is expected to remain sidelined with a knee problem.

Marcus Browne will join him with a hamstring injury.

MK Dons are likely to be without striker Mo Eisa.

Eisa went down in the second half of his side’s 3-2 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday and was carried off on a stretcher.

If the 27-year-old is unable to play, he could be replaced by Connor Wickham.

Manager Liam Manning will definitely be without Tennai Watson and Aden Baldwin.