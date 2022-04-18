Returning Jordan Rhodes hurts Middlesbrough as Huddersfield march on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Returning Jordan Rhodes hurts Middlesbrough as Huddersfield march on

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 2.37pm
Huddersfield Town’s Jordan Rhodes (left) celebrates (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Huddersfield Town’s Jordan Rhodes (left) celebrates (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Former Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes returned to the Riverside to help Huddersfield to a 2-0 win that keeps their hopes of a top-two finish alive.

Rhodes, who never scored on home turf during his time at Boro between February 2016 and July 2017, set up Naby Sarr’s opener four minutes before the break.

And the 32-year-old scored only his second of the season on the hour to secure the victory that keeps Huddersfield in touch with second-placed Bournemouth.

Middlesbrough, who slipped down to eighth, are now without a win in four matches after suffering a third straight league defeat at the Riverside without scoring a goal.

With Middlesbrough hoping to climb back into the top six and Huddersfield focused on promotion, there was plenty riding on this encounter.

It was evident in terms of the tempo, although neither side were able to come up with a clear-cut chance in the opening 20 minutes.

The best Middlesbrough created during that spell was when Paddy McNair’s cross was met by Riley McGree’s volley in the area. Huddersfield defender Harry Toffolo did enough to help the midfielder’s touch into the arms of goalkeeper Lee Nicholls.

After Sorba Thomas had tried his luck from 40 yards by going close at the other end when he spotted Luke Daniels off his line, Marcus Tavernier then had an effort deflect wide for a corner.

Then, suddenly, Daniels was forced into some real action. After Sol Bamba’s awful back pass left the goalkeeper with little choice but to reach and gather, Huddersfield had a free-kick in the home side’s penalty box.

Rhodes was denied from 12 yards out by Daniels’ outstretched left-hand in a crowded box and seconds later Daniels was alert to tip over a looping header from Sarr.

Sarr was not to be denied four minutes before the break. When Thomas floated a free-kick over the head of Bamba at the back post, Rhodes nodded back into the six yard box where Sarr was on hand to head beyond Daniels.

Huddersfield created the first chance of the second period too, when Daniels did well to prevent substitute Josh Koroma from beating him after Rhodes had flicked him in the 54th minute.

That was enough for manager Chris Wilder to change the shape. Off went Bamba and on came striker Josh Coburn as a third forward, and more of an attacking figurehead. But no sooner had Middlesbrough started to threaten more, Huddersfield countered and added the second.

Lewis O’Brien’s lovely pass set Rhodes – who was played onside by Marc Bola – free and the Boro old boy finished perfectly inside the top corner of Daniels’ net.

Middlesbrough struggled to make an impact in the final third and the best they could muster was in the closing stages when McGree curled brilliantly against the bar and Tavernier’s rebound was well blocked by Pipa.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier