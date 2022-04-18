Graham Potter calls for even more after Brighton’s ‘best performance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Graham Potter calls for even more after Brighton’s ‘best performance’

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 3.03pm
Graham Potter enjoyed the win at Tottenham (Nigel French/PA)
Graham Potter enjoyed the win at Tottenham (Nigel French/PA)

Brighton boss Graham Potter believes Saturday’s win at Tottenham was their best display in his three years at the club – but he has told his players they will need to be even better at Manchester City.

A week after the Seagulls beat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, they repeated the trick across north London thanks to Leandro Trossard’s 90th-minute winner.

The fixtures do not get any easier, though, with Brighton heading to Manchester to take on Pep Guardiola’s Premier League pace-setters on Wednesday night.

“I was really proud of the players,” said Potter. “It was a really good performance, probably one of the best, if not the best, in my time at the club.

“You have to have that level of performance if you are going to get a result at Tottenham. Historically it’s not easy for us to go there and get a win.

“The players gave everything on the day, and that gives you a chance to get a result. Our supporters were brilliant and it was a really good day for the club.

“It gives you confidence, I guess. We’ve played some good games this season, we’ve taken a step forward I think.

“But the past is the past and you have to start again, against an absolutely fantastic side. I would say we’ll have to be even better than we were against Spurs. That’s the challenge.

“It’s very rare you get the opportunity to play against the very best in sport, so while it’s an incredible challenge it’s also exciting. We’ll go there and do our best.”

City will host the Seagulls on the back of their gruelling Champions League tussle with Atletico Madrid and the 3-2 FA Cup semi-final defeat by Liverpool.

But Potter added: “I don’t think any time is a good time to play them, in terms of how they are as a team.

“In the game at the weekend you saw their qualities. You admire them just as much in defeat as when they are winning games.

“They had a tough two games against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, you can’t imagine how tough that is, in between two Liverpool matches.

“To recover from 3-0 down at half-time and play the second half as they did, the way they acted was very, very impressive.”

Brighton will be without key midfielder Yves Bissouma for the next two matches through suspension after he became the first Premier League player to pick up 10 bookings this season.

“We’ve played games without Yves before and done well as a team,” said Potter.

“We have to find that solution. But the group is in a really good place and itching to play and help the team.

“That’s the exciting bit over the next couple of days, to find the right ones and put them in.”

