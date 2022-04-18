Jurgen Klopp must decide on defensive options against Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Jurgen Klopp must decide on defensive options against Manchester United

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 3.11pm
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has scored the opening goal in his last three appearances (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has scored the opening goal in his last three appearances (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a decision to make over which centre-back to pair with Virgil Van Dijk for the visit of Manchester United.

Ibrahima Konate has scored the opening goal in his last three matches, including in their Wembley FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City at the weekend when Joel Matip, preferred for the league game against their title rivals, was rested.

Forwards Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino could come into the team having been introduced as late substitutes at the weekend.

Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick remains without five injured players at Anfield.

Fred and Scott McTominay remain absent, so too do Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw.

Raphael Varane did not train with the group on Monday but Bruno Fernandes was able to despite being involved in a car accident that morning.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Jota, Mane, Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Keita, Milner, Jones, Diaz, Firmino.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Jones, Bailly, Lindelof, Telles, Matic, Mejbri, Pogba, Lingard, Fernandes, Mata, Garnacho, Rashford, Elanga, Sancho, Ronaldo

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier