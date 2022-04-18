Weymouth hold Yeovil but relegation looms By Press Association April 18 2022, 3.23pm Relegation-threatened Weymouth held Yeovil to a goalless draw on Easter Monday (Dave Howarth/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Weymouth slid a step closer to relegation despite holding Yeovil to a goalless draw in the National League. Weymouth remain second from bottom, 13 points behind 20th-placed Aldershot, and have not scored in five games. Yeovil had a number of chances to break the deadlock, including in the 74th minute when the ball was crossed to Jordan Barnett but he was unable to direct his header goalwards. The result leaves Yeovil in 12th place, out of the running for the play-off places. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Aldershot edge closer to National League survival with win at Yeovil Goalless draw with Grimsby leaves Weymouth mired in relegation zone Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace beat former club Arsenal to dent top-four hopes Early goals from Reuben Reid and Tom Knowles earn Yeovil win over Southend