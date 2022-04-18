Collecting as many points as possible the only thing on Carlos Corberan’s mind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Collecting as many points as possible the only thing on Carlos Corberan’s mind

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 4.19pm
Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan is taking it one game at a time (Owen Humprheys/PA)
Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan urged his players to keep collecting points and let the promotion push take care of itself after another impressive win at Middlesbrough.

If Huddersfield can beat Barnsley at home on Friday they will be guaranteed a play-off place, and they remain in with a chance of catching second-placed Bournemouth as well.

Jordan Rhodes, who did not score at the Riverside during 18 months on Middlesbrough’s payroll, was instrumental in the 2-0 victory on Teesside.

With four minutes remaining of the first half, Rhodes nodded Sorba Thomas’ free-kick back across goal for Naby Sarr to head Huddersfield in front.

And on the hour Rhodes finished inside Luke Daniels’ top right-hand corner after Lewis O’Brien had rolled him in when Marc Bola played him onside.

“My target is to get Huddersfield in the highest position we can. If we can do that then we will be doing a good job. Our points are 73 and my target is to get the maximum number of points we can,” Corberan said.

“We need to focus on getting the maximum number of points we can. The more we have the higher we will be up in the table. That has to be our mentality.

“Every time when you play football you have to go for the games. We will enjoy today, celebrate and from tomorrow we will start the process to recover and focus on the next game. We are working hard to achieve the best position we can in the table.”

Rhodes’ goal was just his second of the season, but he looked in the groove throughout.

“Jordan’s contribution was massive for the three points of the team today. It was a very mature performance of the team from us all,” Corberan added.

“We played a very tough, hard and demanding game. One of the key things in games like this is to compete against this opponent, show a strong mentality and a competitive mentality.

“All of them were excellent. What was nice about the clean sheet is that it was not just because of the amazing save from the keeper it was because of all the good work of the team.”

While Huddersfield keep marching on, Middlesbrough’s four-match winless run – including three straight home defeats without scoring – has seen them drop out of the play-off places.

“The goals that we have conceded in those three games, four terrible goals. It’s not a good time, the timing has not been great for us not to cement a place in the play-offs through three home defeats on the spin,” boss Chris Wilder said.

“It is still alive. It is going to be a struggle to hide my emotions because I’m not a very good actor. I am deeply disappointed, we fancied it today. We set it up with good performance on Easter Friday (at Bournemouth) and after half an hour I was delighted.

“I am not looking beyond today, I am analysing today, the immediate reaction. And it is one of huge disappointment.

“They came to counter-attack, sit in and it’s not an issue. We had to break them down. It gets decided in both boxes, they defended their goal fantastically well.

“We didn’t risk enough, cross it enough, shoot enough, we didn’t manage to pick anyone out from good areas. The second goal was a huge boost for them.”

Wilder has been linked with the newly-vacant Burnley job in recent days, but he was not willing to engage in discussing that given the nature of his side’s defeat.

“Listen, I’m an emotional guy. We’ve just got beat from a footballing point of view. I’ve just got beat as manager of Middlesbrough, so I can’t stop any of that stuff (Burnley speculation), but I’m not so sure it’s the right time to ask anything like that after a really disappointing defeat from our point of view,” he said.

