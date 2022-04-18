Stockport leave it late to see off Solihull

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paddy Madden scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as National League leaders Stockport beat Solihull 1-0.

The striker made amends for missing an earlier penalty when he tucked away Myles Hippolyte’s cut back.

Ryan Rydel was fouled in the area three minutes after half-time, but Madden’s spot-kick was saved by Ryan Boot.

The Solihull goalkeeper also denied Will Collar and Ryan Croasdale late on but was eventually beaten by Madden.