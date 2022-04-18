Stockport leave it late to see off Solihull By Press Association April 18 2022, 5.03pm Stockport beat Solihull Edgeley Park (Dave Thompson/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Paddy Madden scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as National League leaders Stockport beat Solihull 1-0. The striker made amends for missing an earlier penalty when he tucked away Myles Hippolyte’s cut back. Ryan Rydel was fouled in the area three minutes after half-time, but Madden’s spot-kick was saved by Ryan Boot. The Solihull goalkeeper also denied Will Collar and Ryan Croasdale late on but was eventually beaten by Madden. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Grimsby come from behind to end leaders’ long unbeaten run Promotion hopefuls Stockport sweep Southend aside in five-goal victory Solihull extend unbeaten league run to 13 games as they ease past Maidenhead Solihull come from behind to claim a third straight win at Woking