Rob Milsom penalty enough as Sutton move into play-offs after edging Newport

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 5.09pm
Robert Milsom was on target for Sutton (Mike Egerton/PA)
Robert Milsom was on target for Sutton (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rob Milsom’s penalty first-half fired Sutton back into the play-off spots as they secured a narrow 1-0 League Two victory over Newport at Gander Green Lane.

Matt Gray’s Sutton have stuttered in the past couple of months with just three league wins in February and March combined.

But a perfect April has yielded nine points and put the U’s right back in contention.

Their latest win dented County’s own play-off push as they were left three points off the pace.

Newport had the early chances and were made to rue their misses.

Finn Azaz fired wide before an inspired Dean Bouzanis kept out Mickey Demetriou, James Waite and Matt Dolan inside the first 20 minutes.

Isaac Olaofe headed wide from 12 yards out as the visitors were left frustrated.

It came back to bite them on the stroke of half-time when Scot Bennett brought down David Ajiboye in the penalty box and Milsom made no mistake from the spot.

Sutton defender Louis John was thanking his lucky stars later on as he sliced goalkeeper Joe Day’s punt onto his own post but the hosts held on for maximum points.

