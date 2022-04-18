Ian Henderson salvages point for play-off hopefuls Salford against lowly Barrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ian Henderson salvages point for play-off hopefuls Salford against lowly Barrow

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 5.11pm
Ian Henderson rescued a point for Salford (Simon Marper/PA)
Play-off hopefuls Salford needed a late equaliser from substitute Ian Henderson to salvage a 2-2 draw from their League Two encounter with relegation-threatened Barrow.

Visitors Barrow had the better of the opening exchanges but it was the hosts who broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute.

A long throw from Ibou Touray was headed away but only as far as the edge of the box, where Ryan Watson scuffed a first attempt but then struck a follow-up effort which deflected into the net past a diving Paul Farman in the Barrow goal.

Salford centre-back Corrie Ndaba went close to an own goal at the start of the second half, his wild volley hitting his own crossbar with keeper Tom King stranded.

Barrow did get their equaliser int he 66th minute, though, when Josh Gordon flicked a header past King from John Rooney’s near-post free-kick.

Phil Brown’s side thought they had secured the win when Aaron Amadi-Holloway’s shot beat King at his near post in the 83rd minute.

The Ammies had the last word, however, with Henderson getting the vital touch after a goalmouth scramble a minute from full-time.

