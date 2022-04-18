Bristol Rovers hit back to beat promotion rivals Port Vale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bristol Rovers came from behind to beat promotion rivals Port Vale 3-1 and blow the race for automatic promotion from League Two wide open.

Third-placed Vale took an early lead through Jamie Proctor, but goals from Elliot Anderson and James Connolly turned the game around before Ryan Loft added a late third as Vale threw men forward.

Vale made the perfect start, with Proctor hitting his 13th goal of the season after only 90 seconds. Harry Charsley sent the ball across the face of goal and Proctor headed in from close range.

The lead was cancelled out after 10 minutes by a superb goal from the visitors.

Paul Coutts’ measured through-ball split the defence and Anderson did the rest with a fierce strike into the roof of the net.

Rovers went close to a second when Antony Evans was picked out by Aaron Collins, but his looping header cleared the bar.

Just after the half-hour mark Connolly gave Rovers the lead.

Evans teased the ball into the danger area and Connolly reacted quickest to tap home.

In the second half Vale’s Dan Jones spurned an excellent chance on the break and James Wilson scuffed an opportunity wide from a long throw into the area.

And, after absorbing the Vale pressure, Rovers’ huge victory was sealed by Loft’s stoppage-time goal.