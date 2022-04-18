Bristol Rovers hit back to beat promotion rivals Port Vale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Bristol Rovers hit back to beat promotion rivals Port Vale

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 5.11pm
Elliot Anderson kick-started the Bristol Rovers comeback (Adam Davy/PA).
Bristol Rovers came from behind to beat promotion rivals Port Vale 3-1 and blow the race for automatic promotion from League Two wide open.

Third-placed Vale took an early lead through Jamie Proctor, but goals from Elliot Anderson and James Connolly turned the game around before Ryan Loft added a late third as Vale threw men forward.

Vale made the perfect start, with Proctor hitting his 13th goal of the season after only 90 seconds. Harry Charsley sent the ball across the face of goal and Proctor headed in from close range.

The lead was cancelled out after 10 minutes by a superb goal from the visitors.

Paul Coutts’ measured through-ball split the defence and Anderson did the rest with a fierce strike into the roof of the net.

Rovers went close to a second when Antony Evans was picked out by Aaron Collins, but his looping header cleared the bar.

Just after the half-hour mark Connolly gave Rovers the lead.

Evans teased the ball into the danger area and Connolly reacted quickest to tap home.

In the second half Vale’s Dan Jones spurned an excellent chance on the break and James Wilson scuffed an opportunity wide from a long throw into the area.

And, after absorbing the Vale pressure, Rovers’ huge victory was sealed by Loft’s stoppage-time goal.

