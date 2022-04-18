Reading rally to secure late draw against Swansea in eight-goal thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Reading rally to secure late draw against Swansea in eight-goal thriller

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 5.13pm
Joel Piroe scored twice for Swansea (David Davies/PA)
Reading’s relegation fight received a boost when they secured a dramatic 4-4 draw with Swansea at the SCL Stadium.

In a hectic opening 12 minutes, which saw three goals, Reading went in front through a penalty from striker Lucas Joao.

Swansea hit back swiftly and went 2-1 up with well-struck drives from Hannes Wolf and top scorer Joel Piroe.

Piroe added his second goal, from a penalty, just before the interval.

Swansea stretched further ahead in the second half, through Michael Obafemi, but Reading replied with goals from Tom Ince and Joao.

Defender Tom McIntyre then pounced in the fifth minute of added time to grab a stunning draw for the hosts.

Reading are now seven points clear of the Sky Bet Championship drop zone with three games to play, while Swansea’s hopes of a play-off place are all-but over.

Reading went ahead in only the third minute, when Piroe appeared to bring down Josh Laurent in the Swansea area.

Referee Kevin Friend did not seem interested but gave the spot-kick on the advice of an assistant. Joao duly despatched it for his ninth goal of the campaign.

Swansea were level within three minutes when a fine, flowing move ended with midfielder Wolf curling an excellent shot past home keeper Orjan Nyland.

Piroe could have made it 2-1 soon after but his attempted lob cleared not only Nyland but also the crossbar.

However, Piroe did find the target in the 12th minute – superbly guiding home an angled effort away from the despairing reach of Nyland.

Reading were clearly rattled but, once they had settled again, almost levelled eight minutes before the break.

Junior Hoilett unleashed a fierce 25-yard shot that flew past Swansea keeper Andy Fisher and cannoned off the bar.

In the second minute of first-half added time, the visitors increased their advantage when Hoilett clumsily fouled Obafemi in the area.

Piroe stepped up for the penalty and fired in his 22nd goal of the season.

In a largely quiet start to the second period, Reading fashioned the first decent chance – only for Ince to shoot wildly over.

Obafemi stretched Swansea’s advantage in the 58th minute, tucking in from close range, but Ince reduced the gap to 4-2 three minutes later when volleying in a Hoilett cross.

Still Reading were not finished, with Joao stabbing home in the six-yard box after a frantic 71st-minute scramble in the Swansea area.

Swansea seemed to have finished the stronger, with Obafemi, Wolf and Olivier Ntcham all missing chances to increase the winning margin.

But McIntyre then stepped forward – again after a goalmouth scramble – to snatch the late draw.

