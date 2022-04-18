Blackburn’s play-off bid hits the buffers as they lose at home to Stoke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Blackburn’s play-off bid hits the buffers as they lose at home to Stoke

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 5.15pm
Jacob Brown scored the only goal of the game (Tim Markland/PA)
Blackburn’s play-off hopes are hanging by a thread after a 1-0 defeat at home to Stoke.

Jacob Brown’s solitary strike did the damage as he combined with Josh Maja in the fourth minute to score his 13th goal of the season.

Michael O’Neill’s side were in cruise control in the first half, with Rovers chasing shadows, much to the annoyance of the crowd.

Blackburn were much improved after the break and Sam Gallagher saw a header superbly saved before rattling the woodwork, and goalkeeper Jack Bonham also denied Ryan Hedges brilliantly at the death.

But they could not break down a stubborn Stoke side, who had chances on their own late on through the impressive Brown.

With top-six rivals winning elsewhere, this defeat represents a hammer blow for Blackburn, who have lost three out of their last five games. They remain two points off sixth-placed Sheffield United who have a game in hand.

Stoke made it back-to-back away wins.

Rovers made a disastrous start as Stoke’s front two combined to give the visitors an early lead. Maja’s first-time pass for Brown caught out the Rovers defence and the striker shrugged off the attentions of Scott Wharton before coolly slotting under goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

Blackburn’s best chance of a lacklustre first half came in the 43rd minute when Stoke lost the ball and a Taylor Harwood-Bellis slip let in Ben Brereton Diaz whose near-post drive was repelled by Bonham.

At the other end, Bradley Johnson’s poor backpass almost gifted a chance to Maja but Kaminski cleared for a corner, from which former Blackburn loanee Harwood-Bellis saw his snapshot deflected behind.

Tony Mowbray brought on Joe Rothwell for the second half in a bid to alter proceedings, though their first sight of goal came from another midfielder, but Lewis Travis lashed over from 20 yards.

The threat at the other end was still there as Romaine Sawyers and Maja combined for the former, but the strike was weak.

A change in urgency ignited the crowd as Rovers looked to get forward quicker and they were almost level in the 69th minute when Gallagher rose majestically to meet Harry Pickering’s cross but his header was brilliantly tipped away by Bonham.

Maja was inches away from converting a Brown cross as the game became stretched, but Rovers then went agonisingly close to an equaliser when Gallagher created space before firing a ferocious 12-yard shot that hammered the crossbar before going over.

Brown saw a shot blocked as the Potters chased a second, but they were ultimately indebted to Bonham, who plucked Hedges’ goalbound header away and Brereton Diaz put the rebound into the side-netting.

