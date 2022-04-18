Colchester cruise past Bradford to secure League Two status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Colchester cruise past Bradford to secure League Two status

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 5.17pm
Myles Kenlock (PA)
Myles Kenlock (PA)

Colchester secured their League Two status for another season after a comprehensive 3-0 win over 10-man Bradford.

Colchester took a 16th-minute lead through Myles Kenlock, who fired a sweet left-foot strike in off the far post after being picked out by Noah Chilvers inside the area.

Brendan Wiredu then doubled the U’s advantage in the 33rd minute when he nodded in at the far post, after Tommy Smith had headed Alan Judge’s free-kick into his path.

Freddie Sears blasted over from a good position before the break but Colchester goalkeeper Shamal George denied substitute Lee Angol.

Sears dragged a low shot wide and Bradford went down to 10 men in the 66th minute when captain Paudie O’Connor was shown a second yellow card in the space of 15 minutes, for a foul on Chilvers.

Colchester wrapped up victory when Sears curled a fine shot into the net from the edge of the area after Wiredu had picked him out, as the hosts claimed a comprehensive win.

