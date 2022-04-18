Relegation rivals Gillingham and Fleetwood see red in fiery stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Relegation rivals Gillingham and Fleetwood see red in fiery stalemate

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 5.19pm
Charlie Kelman was one of two players sent off (Will Matthews/PA)
Gillingham and Fleetwood both had players sent off for the same tackle as the relegation-threatened sides played out a feisty goalless draw at Priestfield.

The visitors, who have only won once since late January, started brightly and saw striker Ellis Harrison volley inches wide in the opening 10 minutes.

After a nervy start the hosts should have taken the lead after 34 minutes but Charlie Kelman miscued his header when unmarked four yards out.

Kelman’s cross was almost fired home by the Gills’ leading scorer Vadaine Oliver before Town captain Callum Camps saw a long-range drive deflect narrowly off-target just before the break.

Oliver tested Fleetwood goalkeeper Alex Cairns with a looping acrobatic effort on the hour and then sent a header into the side-netting.

Both sides were reduced to 10 men late on when Kelman and Paddy Lane were shown straight red cards after lunging into a 50-50 challenge.

The draw leaves Gillingham 20th, with Fleetwood – who have a game in hand – just one place and a point behind.

