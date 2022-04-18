Forest Green beat Oldham to move within one point of promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Forest Green beat Oldham to move within one point of promotion

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 5.19pm
Regan Hendry, left, celebrates his opener with fellow goalscorer Jamille Matt, right, and Udoka Godwin-Malife (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Regan Hendry, left, celebrates his opener with fellow goalscorer Jamille Matt, right, and Udoka Godwin-Malife (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Forest Green are on the cusp of promotion as first-half goals from Regan Hendry and Jamille Matt pushed Oldham deeper into the relegation mire.

Rob Edwards’ league leaders now require only a draw at Bristol Rovers on Saturday to confirm promotion to League One.

A high-octane opening saw Oldham keeper Danny Rogers suffer a heavy blow to his hand when going down bravely at the feet of Josh March inside the opening two minutes.

Hendry settled any promotion nerves for Rovers as his deflected strike from the edge of the box squirmed through the fingers of Rogers to had the league leaders an eighth-minute opener.

At the other end, Luke McGee denied Davis Keillor-Dunn with his feet.

Three minutes before the break Matt ended his 16-game run without a goal, the Rovers captain nodding in from a Nicky Cadden cross.

Matt should have made it 3-0 after Will Sutton squandered possession, but fluffed his lines with just Rogers to beat.

Oldham were handed a penalty lifeline with 11 minutes to go when Ebou Adams was adjudged to have fouled Jordan Clarke in the box but Christopher Missilou fired the ball over McGee’s bar.

John Sheridan’s Latics are now four points shy of safety with three games to go.

