Isaac Hutchinson’s strike gives Crawley fifth win in six

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 5.21pm
Isaac Hutchinson (PA)
Isaac Hutchinson (PA)

Isaac Hutchinson’s second-half goal was enough to give in-form Crawley their fifth win in the last six games with a 1-0 home victory over Walsall.

Hutchinson’s second goal for the Reds made it four successive home wins for John Yems’ side for the first time in 13 months.

Walsall, who went into the clash with only one win from their previous dozen away league games, had the ball in the net after only five minutes but striker George Miller was in an offside position.

Crawley threatened when defender Joel Lynch released Will Ferry but the advancing Ashley Nadesan could not connect with the cross at the far post.

Tom Leak, one of four players recalled by Saddlers boss Michael Flynn, shot wastefully over after veteran keeper Glenn Morris parried a 25-yard strike from Sam Perry.

Crawley began the second half with striker Tom Nichols forcing keeper Carl Rushworth to make a low save, but the Reds had a let off at the other end when Sam Perry’s shot came back off the post and into the arms of veteran keeper Glenn Morris.

Hutchinson, on loan from Derby, fired Crawley ahead on 69 minutes from the edge of the area, the ball breaking to him after Nichols had fed substitute Mark Marshall.

Walsall substitute Devante Rodney had a shot cleared off the line by Jake Hessenthaler before keeper Rushworth kept out a goal-bound shot from Nichols at the other end.

The Saddlers piled on the pressure late on and Jack Earing fired against the bar after Rodney blazed a good chance over.

