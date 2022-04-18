Jack Marriott and Frankie Kent goals boost Peterborough survival chances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jack Marriott and Frankie Kent goals boost Peterborough survival chances

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 5.21pm
Frankie Kent (second from right) celebrates scoring Peterborough’s second goal in a 2-0 win at Barnsley (Martin Rickett/PA Images).
Jack Marriott and Frankie Kent goals either side of the break gave Peterborough a 2-0 win against fellow strugglers Barnsley at Oakwell.

Posh’s win boosts their survival hopes while leaving Barnsley teetering on the brink of relegation.

Barnsley started brightly, going close to scoring in the opening minute. Carlton Morris laid the ball off to Domingos Quina, whose effort from the edge of the area came back off the bar.

Romal Palmer also went close, controlling a low cross from Remy Vita before firing in a shot which was saved by David Cornell.

Morris then tested Cornell with a looping header after meeting a free-kick from Amine Bassi, with the keeper doing well to tip the ball over the bar.

Peterborough’s Joe Ward broke free on the right-hand side of the area and fired a low shot on target but keeper Jack Walton was equal to it, saving with his legs.

Walton then made a comfortable save from a Harrison Burrows low shot.

Marriott put Posh ahead in the 25th minute with a clinical finish into the roof of the net after receiving a through ball from Sammie Szmodics.

Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow was introduced as a substitute when play resumed after the break.

Woodrow was soon involved in the action, slipping the ball through to Callum Styles who was challenged inside the area, with the ball falling to Morris whose shot was saved by Cornell at his near post.

Szmodics threatened to find a way through at the other end with Walton diving bravely at his feet to claim the ball.

As Barnsley looked to equalise, Bassi’s low free-kick picked out Woodrow inside the area but his shot was straight at Cornell.

Posh took advantage as Kent increased their lead on 75 minutes, meeting a Burrows corner with a well directed header.

Barnsley had a great chance to reduce the deficit when Morris looked certain to score but, with Cornell off his line, the player saw his shot deflected over by a defender.

Peterborough substitute Kwame Poku fired in a low shot which hit the side netting in the closing minutes.

The defeat leaves Barnsley 11 points adrift of fourth-from-bottom Reading and with a maximum of 12 points still available.

A chorus of boos from Barnsley fans greeted the final whistle with the South Yorkshire club all but certain to be playing in League One next season.

