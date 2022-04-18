Stevenage edge a point closer to safety with draw at relegated Scunthorpe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Stevenage edge a point closer to safety with draw at relegated Scunthorpe

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 5.25pm
Jamie Reid was on target for Stevenage (Simon Marper/PA)
Stevenage edged a point closer to League Two safety with a 1-1 draw at already relegated Scunthorpe.

But Steve Evans’ side could easily have been celebrating a third successive victory, with Iron needing a stunning 75th-minute strike from substitute Harry Bunn to cancel out Jamie Reid’s opener.

The visitors carved out the better chances, without really dominating a Scunthorpe team whose relegation after 72 years in the Football League was confirmed on Good Friday.

Stevenage should have gone in front in the 35th minute, when Rory Watson could only parry a powerful drive from Luke Norris, but Jake Taylor bundled the rebound over the bar from five yards out.

Watson also twice denied Elliott List and defender Luke Matheson cleared off the line as Stevenage finished the first half strongly.

They finally made the breakthrough in the 53rd minute when Chris Lines fed Reid and he turned his man inside the box and fired into the far corner.

Yet Scunthorpe, who had not scored in their four previous matches, found a response, with substitute Bunn rifling home first time from the edge of the box following Jordan Hallam’s swirling cross – ending a run of seven straight defeats.

