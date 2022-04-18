Substitute Adebayo Akinfenwa heads Wycombe equaliser to earn point at Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Substitute Adebayo Akinfenwa heads Wycombe equaliser to earn point at Wimbledon

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 5.29pm
Wycombe substitute Adebayo Akinfenwa (left) celebrates after scoring an equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Wimbledon (Yui Mok/PA Images).
Wycombe substitute Adebayo Akinfenwa (left) celebrates after scoring an equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Wimbledon (Yui Mok/PA Images).

Adebayo Akinfenwa stepped off the bench to deny his old club a vital victory, as Wycombe  came away from Plough Lane with a 1-1 draw against AFC Wimbledon.

The Chairboys remain in the League One play-off places, but the Dons, who have not won in their last 25 games, have been pushed closer to relegation as they stayed four points adrift of safety.

Wimbledon were ahead after 21 minutes when Ayoub Assal cut the ball back for captain Alex Woodyard and his shot was diverted into the net by Jack Rudoni’s header.

Wycombe came very close to equalising in the 62nd minute when Akinfenwa headed Garath McCleary’s cross against the top of the bar.

Anthony Stewart then nodded Jordan Obita’s corner into the side netting before Akifenwa finally levelled it for the visitors with 10 minutes left when Sullay Kaikai’s cross give him a simple header at the back post.

The Chairboys pushed for a winner and came close to finding one when Nik Tzanev did well to push Kaikai’s low effort around the post.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier