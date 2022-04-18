Louis Appere and Sam Hoskins inspire Northampton to win over Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Louis Appere and Sam Hoskins inspire Northampton to win over Harrogate

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 5.29pm
Louis Appere scored one and made two (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Louis Appere scored one and made two (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Northampton moved to within two points of the top three in League Two with a resounding 3-0 victory over Harrogate at Sixfields.

The impressive Louis Appere netted in between two goals from Sam Hoskins as the Cobblers closed the gap on Port Vale to just a couple of points with three games to go.

Fraser Horsfall headed against the crossbar after only two minutes but Northampton were not at their best in the first half and it came as a surprise when Hoskins opened the scoring from Appere’s lay-off just shy of the half-hour mark.

Hoskins and Jon Guthrie blocked goalbound efforts from Luke Armstrong and Josh Austerfield respectively while Appere twice cleared the crossbar late in the first half as Northampton looked to extend their lead.

Appere was also thwarted by goalkeeper Joe Cracknell shortly after the restart but he eventually got his goal on the hour mark when latching onto a short back-pass and finishing confidently.

And Northampton wrapped things up just three minutes later with Appere again involved, slipping through Hoskins who dispatched confidently past Cracknell.

