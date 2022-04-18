Jonah Ayunga strikes late to boost Morecambe survival bid in Portsmouth draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A stoppage-time goal from Jonah Ayunga gave Morecambe a boost in their survival bid and ended Portsmouth’s play-off aspirations with a 1-1 draw.

Ayunga scored a controversial goal from close range after Gavin Bazunu had failed to deal with Greg Leigh’s corner and could only palm the ball into the substitute’s path.

The home side dominated the game for long periods, but a goal from Sean Raggett with Pompey’s only effort of note in the first half had the visitors in front as he produced a superb turn to volley past Trevor Carson from eight yards out.

Dylan Connolly curled an effort inches wide from the edge of the area after a swift Morecambe counter-attack, before Bazunu thwarted the home side with several superb saves.

His best came from a sweetly struck Arthur Gnahoua shot that he turned onto the post before saving twice in quick succession from Cole Stockton, who looked sure to give the Shrimps the lead.

George Hirst went close for Pompey twice in the second half, but Morecambe ended the game on top and were rewarded with a crucial late goal.