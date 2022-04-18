Doomed Doncaster stun Shrewsbury with fantastic fightback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Doomed Doncaster stun Shrewsbury with fantastic fightback

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 5.33pm
Kyle Knoyle struck a dramatic equaliser as Doncaster drew at Shrewsbury (Mike Egerton/PA)
Doncaster produced an incredible comeback to draw 3-3 at Shrewsbury but still look set to be relegated from League One.

Daniel Udoh scored his 16th goal of the season after 19 minutes before Ryan Bowman doubled the lead with a 34th-minute header and Shaun Whalley added a third before the interval.

Mipo Odubeko pulled one back early in the second half and Reo Griffiths set up a grandstand finish in the 77th minute before Kyle Knoyle equalised in added time to snatch Rovers a point.

Udoh rifled home after latching on to Luke Leahy’s punt and Bowman headed home his 13th goal of the campaign after a pinpoint Josh Vela cross to put Shrews in control.

Whalley added to the score in the 42nd minute, prodding George Nurse’s delivery into the far corner.

The Reds found hope when Odubeko slammed a loose ball into the net from 12 yards in the 54th minute.

Substitute Griffiths later slotted in Doncaster’s second, running on to a through ball from Josh Martin to set up a big finale.

Amazingly, Knoyle jabbed in a deserved last-gasp leveller – though it is unlikely to count for much as Doncaster are six points adrift of safety, and have a worse goal difference, with two games left.

