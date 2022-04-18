Eoghan O’Connell hits brilliant last-gasp winner as Rochdale beat Hartlepool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eoghan O’Connell raced the length of the field to smash home a 94th-minute winner and hand Rochdale a 2-1 victory over Hartlepool.

The visitors took the lead after nine minutes. Joe White whipped a delicious cross to the back post where Bryn Morris sent a cushioned volley across Jay Lynch and into the far corner of the net.

Matt Done was a fraction away from an equaliser when his lofted effort over the stranded Ben Killip hit the crossbar, Jake Hull denying Luke Charman on the rebound with a tremendous challenge.

The home side improved after the break with the introduction of Abraham Odoh from the bench.

They levelled after 61 minutes when Max Clark’s low delivery from the left was turned in by Jimmy Keohane at the back post.

Clark had the ball in the net four minutes later when he turned home Paul Downing’s header, only to be ruled offside, but Dale captain O’Connell clinched the three points when he collected the ball deep in his own half and galloped forward before hammering home from 25 yards.