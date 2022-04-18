Torquay frustrated by Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Torquay frustrated by Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 5.41pm
Goalkeeper Joe McDonnell was in fine form for Eastleigh (Nigel French/PA)
Goalkeeper Joe McDonnell was in fine form for Eastleigh (Nigel French/PA)

Torquay had to settle for a 0-0 home draw against Eastleigh, who were indebted to goalkeeper Joe McDonnell.

Torquay pair Daniel Wright and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans both went close with first-half headers and Keelan O’Connell’s far-post effort was well saved by McDonnell before half-time.

The home side threatened again early in the second period when Asa Hall fired wide and McDonnell produced further saves to thwart Wright and Klaidi Lolos.

Eastleigh went close in the 79th-minute through Brennan Camp, but the on-loan Bournemouth defender was denied by Torquay keeper Shaun MacDonald, who then kept out Crawley loanee Ronan Silva’s shot.

Torquay, who had won their previous four matches, failed to create further chances despite seven minutes of added time.

