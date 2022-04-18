Plymouth held to goalless draw by play-off rivals Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Plymouth held to goalless draw by play-off rivals Sunderland

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 5.51pm
Plymouth and Sunderland played out a goalless draw (Adam Davy/PA)
Plymouth and Sunderland played out a goalless draw (Adam Davy/PA)

Plymouth drew 0-0 with Sky Bet League One play-off rivals Sunderland as both sides missed an opportunity to boost their slim hopes of sneaking into the automatic promotion places.

Argyle were able to recall top scorer Ryan Hardie and he came closest to scoring in the first half, sending a 41st-minute header just past the post from Conor Grant’s pacy cross.

The home side had the best of the first-half opportunities, with Niall Ennis forcing a good 20th-minute save from Anthony Patterson with his first-time shot following Steven Sessegnon’s cutback from the byline.

Defender Macaulay Gillesphey tried his luck from range in the 31st minute, but his shot flew over.

Nathan Broadhead’s thumping angled shot at the start of the second half signalled Sunderland’s intent and forced a superb reflex save from Michael Cooper, who used his foot to keep the ball out.

Broadhead provided the threat minutes later when he turned a cross back across the six-yard box, beating Cooper with an effort that needed to be cleared by central defender Dan Scarr.

Argyle countered, with Danny Mayor teeing up Grant to place his first-time shot just wide on 67 minutes.

Sessegnon’s superb run down the right and deep cross resulted in Grant’s 86th-minute shot having to be deflected just wide.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier