Barrow manager Phil Brown not happy with award of late Salford equaliser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Barrow manager Phil Brown not happy with award of late Salford equaliser

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 6.17pm
Barrow manager Phil Brown had to settle for a point (Martin Rickett/PA)
Barrow manager Phil Brown had to settle for a point (Martin Rickett/PA)

Barrow boss Phil Brown was left disgruntled by the award of a late Salford equaliser after the sides battled out a 2-2 draw on Monday.

Play-off hopefuls Salford opened the scoring in the 23rd minute against the run of play when Ryan Watson picked up the ball on the edge of the 18-yard box and saw his strike deflect past a diving Paul Farman.

Relegation-threatened Barrow drew level in the 66th minute when Josh Gordon connected with a John Rooney free-kick at the near post and glanced his header past Tom King, and the visitors thought they may have secured all three points when Aaron Amadi-Holloway hammered home in the 83rd minute.

But Gary Bowyer’s side had the last word when substitute Ian Henderson was credited with a goal a minute from time, much to Brown’s discontent.

Brown said: “Before the game would I have taken a point, judged on the performance last Friday and the way the team are playing under pressure.

“You cannot measure passion or desire and that’s what we had absolutely bags of today. At half-time I was disappointed with the scoreline because I thought we were well and truly in the game.

“There wasn’t really great quality because I think, I’m not too sure, but Salford have trained on here all week, so it wasn’t a good surface.

“They’ve got a big fella up to who was getting a lot of protection in the first half whereas Aaron Amadi-Holloway seemed to get no protection whatsoever, but second half it changed a bit. I’m not saying I complained at half-time but it changed.

“When we went 2-1 up, you want to get the points but for the referee to give a goal when the ball hasn’t crossed the white line and his excuse is that he could’ve given a red card and a penalty, give the penalty and red card… I just don’t get that.”

Salford head coach Bowyer claimed Brown’s half-time words with referee Andy Haines “seemed to have an effect”.

“I’m not sure (if a draw is a fair result),” Bowyer said. “We got our noses in front with the aid of a deflection and I’m delighted for Ryan Watson – that’s what we brought him here for – and then I didn’t think there was much in the game.

“I’m afraid to say the referee had a major influence in the second half. I know that they weren’t happy with his first-half performance, and they vented that frustration with him going down the tunnel and it seemed to have an effect.

“We’re really disappointed with the manner of the two goals but I have to say the response was terrific. They didn’t feel sorry for themselves and, moving forward in these last three games, that’s a big moment, the way that they reacted and they’ve got to respect that point.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier