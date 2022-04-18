Michael Appleton hails ‘outstanding’ Lincoln display in Cheltenham victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Michael Appleton hails ‘outstanding’ Lincoln display in Cheltenham victory

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 6.21pm
Michael Appleton was impressed with his side’s display (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Michael Appleton hailed an “outstanding” performance from Lincoln in their 3-0 victory over Cheltenham.

Morgan Whittaker’s brace, either side of Anthony Scully’s 15th goal of the season, saw the Imps seal their Sky Bet League One status in style.

All three goals came inside the opening 20 minutes. Whittaker opened the scoring after four minutes, Scully forced home the second in the 17th minute and Whittaker cracked home his second shortly afterwards.

Such was their dominance, Lincoln could have been further ahead at half-time against a Cheltenham side who delivered an unusually underwhelming display.

“We were outstanding in that period. It was 3-0 but it could have been six or seven,” said Appleton.

“We moved the ball really well, we switched the play well. We knew they would be narrow and that if we switched it really quickly, we would get a bit of joy.

“It helps having the surface like we’ve got it at this moment in time. You could tell that the players were enjoying themselves.”

There were numerous candidates for the man-of-the-match award, which went to Whittaker. Among them was midfielder Lewis Fiorini, who had a hand in two of the goals to continue his excellent form of recent weeks.

“He’s been outstanding for the last couple of months,” Appleton added. “He was great when he first came in. He had a little bit of a lull around Christmas but then so did we as a team.”

In contrast, Cheltenham boss Michael Duff said the 200 travelling supporters deserved an apology for their side’s display.

“Nowhere near good enough,” Duff said. “I’ve had to apologise to the supporters, who have come a long way on a bank holiday weekend.

“Not good enough. It’s not been us very often, so you have to be careful because they have been lauded last week for breaking records and things like that.

“It just reinforces the point that we are not a team that can just turn up, enjoy the sun and pass it around.

“We have to be at full intensity in everything we do. We didn’t win any first contacts and they had players running past our players, so a really disappointing afternoon.”

There were no goals in the second half, but Cheltenham should have pulled one back when Kion Etete rounded Lincoln goalkeeper Jordan Wright, only to hit a post from a tight angle.

“We got better in the last 20 minutes, but they are 3-0 up at that point,” Duff added.

“It would have been interesting if Kion had scored when he went round the keeper, but it summed up the day. An open goal and he hits the post, because the last 20 minutes might have been slightly different at that point.”

