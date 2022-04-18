Robbie Stockdale salutes second-half Rochdale fightback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Robbie Stockdale salutes second-half Rochdale fightback

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 6.23pm
Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale was pleased with his team’s second-half fightback (Mike Egerton/PA).
Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale was pleased with his team's second-half fightback (Mike Egerton/PA).

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale hailed his side’s response to a “shocking” first half as Eoghan O’Connell’s superb 94th-minute strike snatched a 2-1 win over Hartlepool that secured their Football League status.

O’Connell’s last-gasp winner completed a second-half comeback for Dale, who had trailed to an early Bryn Morris strike.

“They say that no two halves of football are the same, well that was evident today,” said Stockdale.

“I thought we were shocking in the first half, really poor. I didn’t enjoy us one little bit and the players were reminded at half-time what I expect.

“Tactically maybe I got it slightly wrong in the first half, but that doesn’t stop desire, running, competing and passing the ball to each other.

“Words were said and fair credit to the players, they took everything on board, we were a really good version of ourselves in the second half and probably deserved to win the game.

“It took a fantastic strike from our captain in time added on to win it, and there’s not many better ways to win a football game than that.”

The visitors started well, grabbing a ninth-minute lead when Joe White’s cross was volleyed home by Morris.

Matt Done came close to equalising when his improvised lofted effort hit the crossbar, but Hartlepool were good value for their half-time lead.

Rochdale improved after the break and deservedly levelled after 61 minutes, Jimmy Keohane turning in Max Clark’s low cross at the back post.

Four minutes later Clark turned in Paul Downing’s header but was ruled offside.

But Dale sealed the win in style when O’Connell collected the ball deep inside his own half and raced forward before unleashing a stunning 25-yard finish.

Hartlepool assistant Michael Nelson had no complaints about the result and was disappointed with his side’s second-half showing.

“We were good in the first half, we kept the ball and at times looked dangerous,” he said.

“We knew they would come out second half and press us high and try to keep us in and we didn’t really weather that.

“We needed to change it up and possibly play for a bit more territory. We invited the press at times and ultimately got punished for it.

“They were bang on top in the second half and they deserved to get back into the game – we just didn’t do what we’d done in the first half.

“When we did turn the ball over in the first half we kept it for longer periods, made four or five passes.

“In the second half when we turned the ball over we generally gave it straight back to them and they were able to build another attack and it was almost like waves of attack and phases of play against us.”

