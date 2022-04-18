Boss Steve Evans ‘can’t believe’ his Stevenage side failed to win at Scunthorpe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Boss Steve Evans ‘can’t believe’ his Stevenage side failed to win at Scunthorpe

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 6.25pm
Stevenage boss Steve Evans admitted his side were made to pay for their profligacy (Zac Goodwin/{PA)
Stevenage boss Steve Evans admitted his side were made to pay for their profligacy as they were held to a 1-1 draw by already relegated Scunthorpe.

Boro had been on course for a third successive victory courtesy of Jamie Reid’s goal eight minutes into the second half, only for substitute Harry Bunn to salvage a point for the hosts in the 75th minute.

“I can’t believe we’ve not won the game. In the first half we had chance after chance, but we couldn’t take any of them,” said Evans, whose side are now four points ahead of second-bottom Oldham.

“Nothing changes in football, in that 1-0 is always a dangerous scoreline.

“You have to get the second goal and I think if we’d done that today, we’d have gone on to win the game comfortably.

“We had 23 efforts at goal and totally dominated the first half, but we missed a couple of good chances at 1-0.

“Scunthorpe were always going to create a chance and it was a fine finish, but if we’d have finished like that we’d have won the game handsomely.

“We had enough chances to win four games today and deserved to get the points, but we didn’t so we move on to the next game. We’re taking it one game at a time.”

Stevenage had been denied by home keeper Rory Watson three times in the first half, and defender Luke Matheson also cleared off the line, before Reid was allowed time and space in the box to
turn and finally fire them ahead in the 53rd minute.

Yet their hopes of claiming a third straight triumph were dashed when Scunthorpe substitute Bunn smashed home a stunning first-time equaliser in the 75th minute – the Iron’s first goal in more than seven hours.

With the end of Scunthorpe’s 72-year stay in the Football League confirmed on Good Friday, boss Keith Hill is hoping his side can end a difficult season with a positive final few results.

“The result is insignificant at this moment in time, but a point is good for the lads,” he said.

“Even though in the first half we made one or two mistakes which could have led to Stevenage scoring, we had a few opportunities ourselves.

“We’re giving young players the opportunity to express themselves.

“You can have the best coaching in the world, but a game is 90 minutes where you really do learn about yourself.

“We’ve got three games remaining, and the priority now is to continue seeing some progress – let’s have a look at the players we’ve got.

“If you’ve got a footballing fortune, you can invest in ready-made players, but we’re not in that position, so we’ve got to put all our energy into developing players.”

