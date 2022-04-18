Paul Simpson salutes Carlisle players after Mansfield win secures survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Paul Simpson salutes Carlisle players after Mansfield win secures survival

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 6.29pm
Paul Simpson saluted his Carlisle players after win over Mansfield secured survival (Tim Goode/PA)
Carlisle boss Paul Simpson was ‘chuffed to bits’ after a 1-0 win against Mansfield sealed their Football League safety.

Omari Patrick bagged the only goal early in the second half as the promotion-chasing Stags were sunk.

Simpson said: “I’m chuffed to bits. It’s been a really big challenge for everyone since I came back but it’s been a good challenge too.

“I have to admit I didn’t know too much about the group before I came back to the club but I always knew they’d have a fighting chance.

“Over the past 15 games they have been magnificent.

“We’ve been through a tricky patch this last four games but today the lads were brilliant and thoroughly deserve this victory.

“It’s been a really good adventure this last few months but it also massively tells you things still need to be changed here.

“It won’t be a case of changing everybody, there is some ability in our squad, but there has to be a change of mentality and some leaders brought into the group.

“We just need to keep improving as much as we can. It will take time, it won’t happen overnight, but we’ll see what we are capable of doing.”

Mansfield shaded the first period at Brunton Park and they went closest just before the interval when Jamie Murphy’s crisp shot struck the crossbar.

The ball appeared to bounce down and over the line but referee Ross Joyce waved Mansfield appeals away.

Carlisle struck after 56 minutes when Daniel Devine played in Patrick and he fired an angled shot high into the net via a deflection.

In the later stages, Carlisle pair Morgan Feeney and Dynel Simeu were thwarted by the woodwork.

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough watched his side slip to a third loss in four games, which resulted in the Stags dropping down to eighth in the table.

Clough was clearly angered at Murphy’s first-half ‘goal’ not being awarded.

He said: “The shot from Jamie in the first half was well over the line. I think everybody in the stadium could see that.

“Certainly anyone near it on that far side could see it was well over.

“There didn’t appear to be anyone impeding the lineman’s line of vision but I’m unsurprised because it’s been like that for 40 games now.

“That certainly affected the result but having said that we have wasted a host of chances and situations and that has to be down to us.

“It’s just that the best chance we did create, the goal wasn’t given.

“Errors proved costly for us on Friday against Sutton and wastefulness has been our downfall here.

“We’ve still four games left and we have to put everything into all of them now.

“We know we’ve got sufficient quality in the squad, so it’s about working hard and taking each game as it comes.

“Everyone know what’s needed if we are to achieve our aim.”

