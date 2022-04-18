Micky Mellon already focused on Tranmere’s next game after win over Exeter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Micky Mellon already focused on Tranmere’s next game after win over Exeter

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 6.31pm
Micky Mellon’s Tranmere got an important win (Simon Marper/PA)
Tranmere boss Micky Mellon is already fully focused on the next game despite his side’s confidence-boosting 2-0 win against Exeter.

Rovers gave their play-off hopes a welcome lift thanks to goals from Josh Hawkes and Elliott Nevitt at Prenton Park.

It was a first win in six after sliding out of automatic promotion contention.

And it dented the Grecians’ title bid as they fell five points off table-toppers Forest Green.

“Every game’s a must win,” stressed Mellon. “We’ve just got to keep going and see where it gets us.

“We understand that there are going to be ups and downs as the season comes towards its climax.

“We know we have to keep our focus, keep our heads down and keep trying to knock the results out. That’s what we’ll be trying to do.

“It was a good all-round performance at an important time of the year.

“We scored a couple of goals and keeping a clean sheet is also very important.

“Over the weekend with the very tough opposition we’ve got we knew the minimum we needed to get was four points and that’s what we got.

“We wanted six, of course we did. But we’re all right, we got a draw away from home and backed that up with a great result today.

“We go to the next game now trying to get a result in that. We’ll just keep going.”

City looked way off the pace as they struggled to handle Rovers’ game plan.

Some of their players looked lethargic, especially heading to the final quarter of the game.

But Matt Taylor refused to use the club’s heavy travel schedule as an excuse.

He said: “Some of the players looked like they were on empty towards the end of the game, which they shouldn’t have been because Tranmere had the same prep.

“That’s the mental state and where the game pushes you to thinking you’ve got nothing left.

“It’s always easier to run a bit harder if you’re ahead as opposed to chasing it.

“It was maybe a game too far for some of our personnel.

“The game wore us down and as it went on we looked more tired. That’s because of the opposition and the pressure.

“It’s rare for us to be behind, it’s rare for us to be beaten but also to be outplayed and dominated in some areas and mentally that seeped into our game.

“We hit the crossbar but we went behind to a poor goal. We started to come off second best in the moments which mattered.

“We made too many poor decisions. I have no qualms with our scoreline.

“Both goals were avoidable. The second goal was so easily avoidable, it was a frustrating moment.”

