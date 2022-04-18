Rob Edwards urges caution despite Forest Green closing in on promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Rob Edwards urges caution despite Forest Green closing in on promotion

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 6.37pm
Rob Edwards celebrates victory over Oldham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Rob Edwards celebrates victory over Oldham (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Forest Green manager Rob Edwards has demanded his team finish the job before the celebrations can begin after victory over Oldham all but confirmed their promotion.

Rovers need only a point to secure League One football after first-half goals from Regan Hendry and Jamille Matt pushed Oldham deeper into the relegation mire.

Saturday’s game at Bristol Rovers provides the first opportunity, but Edwards urged caution.

“No, not up yet,” he said. “We want to get promotion first and see where it takes us with four games to go.

“It’s a good-looking game on Saturday and that’s the same for Bristol Rovers, but I don’t want to fall over the line, I want to sprint over it.”

Edwards was delighted to see his side react from their 4-0 drubbing at Barrow on Good Friday.

“The fans wanted to see a reaction from Friday and I thought we started the game on the front foot with lots of opportunities in the first half,” he said.

“The second goal was fantastic and I’m delighted for Jamille Matt.

“In the second half we had to stay compact and I was delighted to see the penalty go over the bar. The crowd were magnificent and we heard them and they got the extra yard from the players.”

Hendry’s deflected strike from the edge of the box squirmed through the fingers of goalkeeper Danny Rogers, who had suffered an early hand injury, to give the leaders an eighth-minute opener.

Matt headed home Nicky Cadden’s cross for the second and Christopher Missilou fired over the bar from a second-half penalty to leave Oldham staring relegation to the National League in the face.

Manager John Sheridan fumed: “I wanted to run on the pitch and grab the ball off him. We have more experienced players who could have taken it.

“I didn’t watch it. I’m not blaming him but it was a big moment in the game.”

With three games to play, Latics are four points adrift of relegation rivals Stevenage and Barrow, who both have a game in hand.

Sheridan admitted: “It is going to be very difficult, but I’ve got to have a bit of hope with three games to go.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier