FA, Premier League and EFL welcome tougher legislation to tackle online abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

FA, Premier League and EFL welcome tougher legislation to tackle online abuse

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 7.25pm Updated: April 18 2022, 8.07pm
The Football Association has welcomed the introduction of tougher legislation to tackle online abuse in the sport (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Football Association has welcomed the introduction of tougher legislation to tackle online abuse in the sport (Mike Egerton/PA)

The introduction of tougher legislation to tackle online abuse in the sport has been welcomed by the Football Association, Premier League, English Football League and Kick It Out.

The Online Safety Bill is scheduled to have its second reading in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

“Online abuse is a serious issue in football, from the grassroots and throughout the professional game,” the four bodies said in a statement.

“We commend the Government for bringing forward this world-first legislation to create a safer online environment and hold social media companies to account.”

English football has been littered with examples of players being abused on social media in recent years.

England trio Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were among the most high-profile victims when they were subjected to racist abuse after missing penalties in last summer’s Euro 2020 final against Italy.

The FA, Premier League, EFL and anti-discrimination group Kick It Out expressed satisfaction that the Bill has been strengthened in several areas, including hate crime and anonymity, and pledged to work with the Government as the legislation progresses through Parliament.

New anonymity provisions will ensure that ID verification must be offered as an option and users will have greater control over who can contact them and what they see online.

The Government has also accepted the Law Commission’s recommendations to reform communications offences to include threatening and harassing behaviour online more clearly.

Italy v England – UEFA Euro 2020 Final – Wembley Stadium
Marcus Rashford was among the England players racially abused after missing a penalty in last summer’s Euro 2020 final (Nick Potts/PA)

The statement added: “This legislation is a promising first step towards creating a new era of accountability online.

“We would like to offer our support to the Government, parliamentarians, and Ofcom on the ongoing task of developing the secondary legislation and safety guidelines.

“We are pleased that the Government recognises the importance of transparency and would urge Ministers to ensure that the Bill sets out minimum levels and categories of information that will need to be provided each year as part of the transparency reporting requirements; and that Ofcom has the ability to share reporting information.

“Although hate and discrimination are not currently the subject of a specific code of practice, we are keen to work closely with the Government and Ofcom on this very important issue.

“We want to ensure that experiences and voices of victims of online abuse provide critical insight and influence the creation of Ofcom’s guidelines.

“We would like to thank the Government for engaging with English football during the drafting of this important piece of legislation, and we look forward to working with them closely as the Bill progresses through Parliament over the coming months.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]