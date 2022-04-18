Jordan Slew opens scoring as Halifax beat fellow play-off hopefuls Chesterfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jordan Slew opens scoring as Halifax beat fellow play-off hopefuls Chesterfield

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 7.27pm
Jordan Slew put Halifax in front in the 77th minute (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jordan Slew put Halifax in front in the 77th minute (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Jordan Slew and Matt Warburton notched late goals as Halifax defeated fellow National League play-off contenders Chesterfield 2-0 at the Shay.

The hosts took the lead in the 77th minute when Billy Waters’ ball from the left was allowed by Kian Spence to run to Slew, who slotted past Scott Loach.

Warburton then doubled the advantage three minutes later with a strike that took a deflection off Curtis Weston.

Chesterfield had thought they had gone in front in the first half but Tom Denton’s header was ruled out for a foul, and Paul Cook’s side subsequently failed to take a number of chances after the break prior to Slew breaking the deadlock.

Pete Wild’s third-placed Halifax are now five points clear of fourth-placed Solihull, who earlier lost 1-0 at leaders Stockport, while Chesterfield, in fifth, are seven points worse off than the Shaymen.

