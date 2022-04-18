Paul Heckingbottom has mixed feelings as Sheffield United draw at Bristol City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Paul Heckingbottom has mixed feelings as Sheffield United draw at Bristol City

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 8.51pm
Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United drew at Bristol City (David Davies/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United drew at Bristol City (David Davies/PA)

Paul Heckingbottom was both pleased and frustrated after seeing Morgan Gibbs-White keep Sheffield United’s Championship play-off hopes on track with a precious equaliser in Monday’s 1-1 draw at Bristol City.

City took a 49th-minute lead when Antoine Semenyo broke down the left onto a long clearance from goalkeeper Dan Bentley and crossed the ball low for Chris Martin to fire home.

But United levelled on the hour when Bentley saved a low shot from Enda Stevens, only for Gibbs-White to acrobatically volley in the rebound from eight yards.

Blades boss Heckingbottom said: “I’m pleased with the performance and the mentality the lads showed after falling behind to a team who are excellent on the counter-attack – but I am frustrated too.

“Only time will tell whether it’s a good point towards our target. I see it as two lost because we missed good chances when on top.

“We were in control in the first half, but their goal totally changed the dynamic of the game.

“From then on we had to take more chances and leave ourselves more open to being hit on the break.

“Even so, we are in the play-off zone with three games left and there was a time when we would have bitten anyone’s hand off for that position.

“We now need to enjoy the situation we have created. Other results will have a say, but we need to focus fully on our own performances.”

United should have been ahead at the break. Bentley saved bravely from a Gibbs-White shot, while Iliman Ndiaye fired wildly over with the goal at his mercy.

But City upped their game after the break and created clear opportunities themselves, which Semenyo, Martin and defender Rob Atkinson failed to take.

Their manager Nigel Pearson said: “It was a fully-committed performance of the sort we need to produce on a more consistent basis.

“We gave the ball away too cheaply in the first half, but you have to give Sheffield United some credit for that.

“After the break we were better in our choice of pass and created some very good chances.

“Both sides went all out to win the game and that made it interesting throughout. I was delighted with the application of my players.

“Chris Martin’s goal took his tally to 10 for the season and he deserves more for his contribution to the team.

“With Andreas Weimann on 19 goals, it has not been a bad season for our strikers. Our big problem has been the number we have conceded.

“But there are positive signs. I didn’t want us to stumble over the line by losing our final games and I’m pleased to say that is not happening.”

