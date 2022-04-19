Football rumours: Manchester City and Erling Haaland ‘agree terms’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Football rumours: Manchester City and Erling Haaland ‘agree terms’

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 7.17am
Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland during the UEFA Champions League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester (Nick Potts/PA)
What the papers say

It appears that Manchester City have finally secured their man, with the Daily Mail reporting the club have agreed terms with Erling Haaland. The paper says the contract is worth more than £500,000 a week, which would make the 21-year-old striker the highest-paid player in the Premier League. The five-year deal is expected to be finalised within the next week or so.

The Daily Mirror reports Real Madrid have stepped up their pursuit of Chelsea defender Reece James. The 22-year-old is believed to be high on manager Carlo Ancelotti’s list of transfer targets, having sent scouts to monitor James at least nine times this season.

Burnley v Everton – Premier League – Turf Moor
Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope (Richard Sellers/PA)

West Ham are weighing up a summer move for Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, according to The Times. Any decision likely depends on whether Burnley are relegated from the Premier League, as Alphonse Areola‘s loan stay could also be extended.

The Newcastle Chronicle says 26-year-old Newcastle defender Matt Targett wants to make his loan move from Aston Villa permanent, despite having three years left on his current contract.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Crystal Palace v Arsenal – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Alexandre Lacazette in action for Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

Alexandre Lacazette: The Arsenal striker gave an interview to French outlet Canal Plus where the 30-year-old free agent hints he has engaged in talks with former club Lyon.

Marco Asensio: Arsenal are leading the chase for the 26-year-old Real Madrid winger, according to Calcio Mercato.

