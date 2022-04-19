Eddie Howe says Newcastle survival would be among his greatest achievements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Eddie Howe says Newcastle survival would be among his greatest achievements

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 11.05am
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has guided the club to the brink of Premier League safety (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe has admitted keeping Newcastle in the Premier League would match anything he has achieved in his career to date.

The 44-year-old famously guided Bournemouth from League Two into the top flight to make his name as a manager, but took on a major challenge when he was appointed by the club’s new owners to replace Steve Bruce as the Magpies’ head coach in November with the club five points adrift of safety.

Victory over Crystal Palace on Tyneside on Wednesday evening would take Newcastle to 40 points, the traditional finishing line for those battling relegation, although many believe they are already safe with a 12-point advantage over the chasing pack.

Asked where that would rank as an achievement, Howe, who nevertheless still believes there is work to be done, said: “It would be right up there, right up there.

“I’ve been so focused week on week and the job’s not done yet. I can’t take myself there in terms of looking back and reflecting. It’s difficult in this moment to do that.

“I’m very much in the moment and focusing on the next game knowing that we’re still in the middle of the battle that we have ahead.

“You may be better asking me if – and hopefully when – we achieve the target.”

Barring the odd blip – principally a 5-1 drubbing at Tottenham on April 3 – the Magpies have not looked back since a win 1-0 at Leeds in January sent them off to a warm weather training camp in Saudi Arabia in positive mood.

Howe said: “It was difficult at the time to see it, but looking back now, you think that was a potential turning point for us.

“The Saudi trip was a brilliant thing for the group, and we came back in a much better place, united, ready to start the fight to stay in the division.”

Three points against beaten FA Cup semi-finalists Palace would see Newcastle secure a sixth successive home Premier League win for the first time since April 2004 under Sir Bobby Robson, with supporters having been reminded of those heady days by the atmosphere which greeted Bruno Guimaraes’ last-gasp winner against Leicester on Sunday.

Howe, who revealed the club is closely scrutinising every detail in areas such as nutrition, sleep and analysis as it plots a way forward, said: “To do that would be an incredible thing for us.

“To do anything related to the name Sir Bobby Robson and to try to achieve one of his milestones would be brilliant for us.

“Playing at home, as we’ve always said, is such a unique thing here. It’s such a privilege to play in the stadium and the atmosphere the supporters have created has been fantastic.”

