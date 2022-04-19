Dillian Whyte skips open workout ahead of Tyson Fury fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dillian Whyte skips open workout ahead of Tyson Fury fight

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 12.43pm
Dillian Whyte fights again on Saturday night (Nick Potts/PA)
Dillian Whyte has decided to skip Tuesday’s open workout at BOXPARK Wembley, the PA news agency understands.

The 34-year-old from Brixton will face Tyson Fury in a world heavyweight title fight for the WBC belt on Saturday night at Wembley Stadium.

Tyson Fury watches on at BOXPARK Wembley
Doubts had lingered over whether the fight would take place after Whyte missed the unveiling press conference on March 1 but any fears were allayed when he tweeted for the first time about the bout on Wednesday before attending Thursday’s virtual press conference.

Tuesday’s open workout in the shadows of Wembley was set to be the first time Fury and Whyte had been in the same room together since the all-British affair was announced but the mandatory challenger has taken the decision to miss the event.

