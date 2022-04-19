Brendan Rodgers: Everton are proof that money does not always matter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Brendan Rodgers: Everton are proof that money does not always matter

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 2.25pm
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers lads his side into battle with relegation-threatened Everton on Wednesday evening (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers lads his side into battle with relegation-threatened Everton on Wednesday evening (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has cited Everton’s Premier League plight as evidence that money alone cannot bring success.

The Foxes head for Goodison Park on Wednesday evening to face a club engaged in a desperate fight for top-flight survival despite investing in excess of £560million in new players over the last six years or so.

Asked what had gone wrong on the blue half of Merseyside, former Liverpool boss Rodgers said: “It’s well-documented there’s a lot of money been spent – a lot of money – but if it doesn’t all join up, then it doesn’t really matter.

“They’ve got good players who go out and work hard and make it difficult and they’ve got players with quality, so it’s probably frustrating for the supporters, I’m sure, because it’s a huge club and the investment’s been huge and they probably wanted better.

“There was obviously a spell on Merseyside at the time I was there when Roberto Martinez was doing really well with them, so it’s tough.

“I think Frank Lampard will do really well as a manager. He’s gone in there with a really good team of coaches, but of course that overall vision of the club is so, so important.”

The Toffees sit just three points clear of the drop zone – although with games in hand on the teams below them – despite a priceless 1-0 victory over Manchester United last time out.

By contrast, Leicester lie ninth, 12 points adrift of seventh-placed West Ham, but having played three games fewer, and are through to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

However, they suffered a setback on Sunday when, after dominating for long periods despite making eight changes to the side which had beaten PSV Eindhoven in Holland three days earlier, they were beaten 2-1 at Newcastle thanks to Bruno Guimaraes’ 95th-minute winner.

A philosophical Rodgers said: “Of course when you lose, there is that disappointment. But for me it’s clear, the analysis of the game. For large periods, we were in control, we were very good.

“You’ve just got to manage the game to see it out, and that’s cost us a few times this season. It’s a case of reinforcing a lot of our good moments and reflecting and learning and hopefully go on to win the next game.

“It’s a credit to the players that this is the first game we’ve lost coming off a European match, so it shows the mentality and resilience in the squad. We’ll take that on to the Everton match on Wednesday.”

